Build-A-Bear Unveils NFT Collection

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Don’t look now but Build-A-Bear is stepping into the world of digital currency with its own collection of non-fungible tokens, or NFT’s.

Build-A-Bear’s offering will feature both digital and real-life collectible components. In partnership with NFT platform Sweet, the company will launch the first of three phases of this unique NFT collection as part of its ongoing 25th anniversary celebration on Tuesday, October 4.

The offering will kick off with an auction of the first NFT featuring a Limited Edition Build-A-Bear 25th Celebration NFT Collectible Featuring Swarovski® Crystals. Along with this NFT, the auction winner will receive a physical teddy bear* - with only one produced - making this an extremely rare digital and physical collectible. The winner will also receive a complimentary trip for two to Build-A-Bear’s 25th Anniversary Gala on October 22 in St. Louis, where the company is headquartered**. The auction winner will be presented the rare physical plush during their trip to the gala celebration. The auction will be accessible via buildabear.com/nft with a starting price of $2,500. The auction will start Tuesday, October 4 at 12:00 PM ET and will run through Thursday, October 6 at 7:00 PM ET.

Sharon Price John, President and Chief Executive Officer of Build-A-Bear Workshop commented, “We are thrilled to enter Web3 as we celebrate our silver anniversary which is not only an acknowledgement of the accomplishments over our first 25 years, but a look ahead to new ground-breaking opportunities for our company. This announcement speaks to our future in a world that is increasingly about the physical blending with the digital.

