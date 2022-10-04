Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Culver’s is bringing back the CurderBurger for a short time this month

The CurderBurger is a Deluxe ButterBurger topped with a large, disc-shaped Wisconsin cheese curd.
The CurderBurger is a Deluxe ButterBurger topped with a large, disc-shaped Wisconsin cheese curd.(Culver's)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A fan-favorite is coming back at Culver’s for a limited time this month.

The restaurant chain announced the CurderBurger will return Oct. 12 through Oct. 31, or while supplies last.

The CurderBurger is a Deluxe ButterBurger topped with a large, disc-shaped Wisconsin cheese curd.

Culver’s said the burger initially started as an April Fool’s Joke on social media but became a menu reality on Oct. 15, 2021 – for one day only. The new creation went over so well that the chain is bringing it back this month in honor of National Cheese Curd Day on Oct. 15.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A Washington Post report said agents who searched former President Donald Trump’s home in...
Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in Mar-a-Lago dispute
FILE - Pablo Lyle, 35, was found guilty of manslaughter, according to court records.
Mexican actor guilty in Miami road rage death
Drought conditions taking shape in region
Drought conditions taking shape in region
Fugitive Files Arrest: Suspect in Pecan Street murder injured when car crashes into house
Fugitive Files Arrest: Suspect in Pecan Street murder injured when car crashes into house
Former Mobile cop found guilty of sexual extortion
Former Mobile cop found guilty of sexual extortion