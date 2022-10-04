D.R.E.A.M. Foundation will host Collage Dance Collective

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The core mission of the D.R.E.A.M. Foundation is to provide social and educational programs to underserved communities in the Mobile area, and to bring cultural and creative programming to Mobile County.

Thanks to many supporters, the D.R.E.A.M. Foundation and the Mobile Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority will host Collage Dance Collective in Mobile.

Collage Dance Collective, a world-class ballet collective showcasing a repertoire of relevant choreography and a dynamic group of classically trained dancers from around the world. An international touring company, it is the largest black ballet company in the South.

FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down the D.R.E.A.M. Foundation President Jerryln London discuss the upcoming event.

