ECSO: Suspect dead after shooting at deputies

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was a chaotic scene for those in the Navy Point community early this morning. When the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Payne Road around 4:00 a.m.

“We knock on the door and a woman comes out. She runs from the door leaving a male inside and she claims that male has a gun inside,” said Sheriff Chip Simmons.

That’s when Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons says they tried to get the man, now identified as Colin West to come outside. The sheriff says he didn’t come peacefully.

“He decides to come out with a handgun in his hand and not only that he decides to shoot at the deputies that had gathered,” added Simmons.

This led to a shootout that Eddie White says he heard from a couple of doors down.

“Right when I dozed off I heard the first three or four pops of his weapon going off and then right behind that second by second they followed up with a volley of rounds,” said Eddie White.

Sheriff Simmons says West died on the scene and this isn’t his first run-in with law enforcement.

“He was on four years probation for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in 2019. Kidnap and false imprisonment,” said Simmons.

The sheriff says this isn’t how they wanted things to end, but he feels his deputies didn’t have any other option.

“Here’s the deal. When you come out with a gun in your hand and start shooting at us you get what you get and that’s dead,” said Simmons.

Sheriff Simmons says the eight deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

