Fall Classes at Stewart Heath Gallery
Get ready for Fall fun at Stewart Heath Gallery in Spanish Fort. Stewart Heath and Gabrielle Marshall joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10 with details on their upcoming classes.
Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice
10/6 6pm-8pm 10/30 2pm-4pm
Spooky Fairy House (kids class)
10/8 10am-11:30am
Skulls, Jack-O-Lanterns, and Cider (cider will be provided in class)
10/7 6:30pm-8:30pm
Fall Florals
10/27 6pm-8pm
Peter Paper Pumpkin (kids class)
10/29 10am-11:30am
4 Anniversary and Holiday Celebration
Saturday October 22nd 6pm-9pm
Meet the artists
Light bites, drinks, and music provided.
Additional offerings:
Commissions
Classes
Private Events
Stewart Heath Gallery 30500 AL-181 Suite 713 Spanish Fort, AL 36527
---
