Fall Classes at Stewart Heath Gallery

Get ready for Fall fun at Stewart Heath Gallery in Spanish Fort. Stewart Heath and Gabrielle Marshall joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10 with details on their upcoming classes.

Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice

10/6 6pm-8pm 10/30 2pm-4pm

Spooky Fairy House (kids class)

10/8 10am-11:30am

Skulls, Jack-O-Lanterns, and Cider (cider will be provided in class)

10/7 6:30pm-8:30pm

Fall Florals

10/27 6pm-8pm

Peter Paper Pumpkin (kids class)

10/29 10am-11:30am

4 Anniversary and Holiday Celebration

Saturday October 22nd 6pm-9pm

Meet the artists

Light bites, drinks, and music provided.

Additional offerings:

Commissions

Classes

Private Events

Stewart Heath Gallery 30500 AL-181 Suite 713 Spanish Fort, AL 36527

stewartheathgallery.com

---

