Food trucks coming to Spanish Fort

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - At Monday’s city council meeting, an ordinance passed which now allows food trucks to open shop within city limits, and city leaders said this will not step on toes of brick-and-mortar restaurants.

Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan said this has been a long-time request, dating back to the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdowns.

“When restaurants were closed, you had food trucks in the neighborhoods, and there were no regulations,” said McMillan. “They didn’t have business licenses. They weren’t collecting sales tax, board of health, everything that goes with it. We had to get control of what was going on out there, and this was the way to achieve it.”

With the passing, there came guidelines. A few of those included obtaining all necessary licenses at the local, state, and federal level, health and fire inspections, and no operating within 500 feet of a restaurant.

“Our biggest concern was to protect our citizens who invest in the city, in our brick and mortar, so we were very concerned with that,” said McMillan. “We heard no comments from any of them, so I’m very confident we did a good job with that.”

He said trucks can be found in neighborhoods, ballparks, schools, and more. He added any trucks meeting these requirements are welcome in Spanish Fort.

The ordinance goes into effect in 30 days.

