Get into the spooky spirit with Graham’s Creek Haunted Forest

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Are you looking to get into the Halloween Spirit? Well, Graham Creek’s Haunted Forest has you covered, where visitors can dare to walk a 1/2-mile trek through terrifying scenes within eerie woods.

For 2022 the forest is transformed into Childhood Nightmares. Anything you feared as a child will be brought to life, nursery rhymes, movies... the list goes on and on... will you survive the childhood nightmares?

This year, they have 2 different types of tickets. The regular ticket is $20 and includes one trip through the haunted forest OR the deluxe ticket is $40 and includes one trip through the haunted forest AND a souvenir t-shirt.

(Individual t-shirts will not be sold at the event)

They are also offering no scare hay rides for $5. This is open to all, above the age of 2. All children MUST be accompanied by an adult on the hayride.

Concessions will be available each night for purchase.

All proceeds benefit Graham Creek educational programs.

Graham’s Creek Nature Preserve is located at 23030 Wolf Bay DrFoley, AL. They will be open only Friday and Saturday nights from 7 - 9:30 PM (the last ticket time is 9 PM) leading up to Halloween.

