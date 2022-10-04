Gulf Coast Spotlight: ‘100 Things to Do in Mobile Before You Die’

The following information was provided by the author:

Reedy Press is pleased to announce the release of our newest guidebook, 100 Things to Do in Mobile Before You Die, by Jodie Cain Smith.

Mobile, Alabama, is proud to be the birthplace of Mardi Gras, but carnival season is just one reason Mobile is a destination city. And100 Things to Do in Mobile Before You Die is your expert guide to getting around past the Battleship, the cannon, and all of the city’s unique landmarks.

Get tips on where to try the best seafood classics such as flaming oysters, fried crab claws, and West Indies Salad. Tap into an extensive park system offering playgrounds, splash pads, kayaking, fishing, and more, and an art scene to rival cities of any size. This “City of Six Flags” celebrates our diverse culture with historic neighborhoods, unique shopping, art galleries, museums, live music and theater, and one-of-a-kind sporting events—pole vaulting on Dauphin Street, anyone?

Written by a born-and-bred Mobile author and founder of the Mobile Literary Festival, 100 Things to Do in Mobile Before You Die is your guide to the best Mobile has to offer from family fun at the Exploreum to invigorating solo escapes on Mobile Bay and everything in between. Strap on those walking shoes, grab a cold beverage, and devour every delectable morsel found in Mob-Town.

100 Things to Do in Mobile Before You Die is available wherever books are sold.

Book Details: 100 Things to Do in Mobile Before You Die — part of the 100 Things to Do Before You Die series, by Jodie Cain Smith, ISBN: 9781681063898, softcover, 5.5 x 8.5, 160 pages, $18.00

