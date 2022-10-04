The Gulf Islands National Seashore highlights fall programming

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Gulf Islands National Seashore highlights its fall programming in the Mississippi District including the return of the ranger led tours of the bayou via kayak on Saturdays, B.A.R.K. Ranger program on Sundays, and special events like the Davis Bayou Community Campout happening on Oct. 29th -30th.

Gulf Islands National Seashore is the largest national seashores in the National Park Service, stretching 160 miles from Cat Island in Mississippi to the eastern tip of Santa Rosa Island in Florida. The Seashore encompasses historic forts, coastal forests and marshes, wilderness islands, bayous, and sandy beaches.

For program information, visit www.nps.gov/gulfislands or Gulf Islands National Seashore’s social media pages (Facebook, Instagram.)

