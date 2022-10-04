MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Havana Reggae Fest would love to welcome you to the best Reggae Fest in the Big Bend.

Mark your calendars for October 8, 2022 at the 5F Farms Event Center, located at 8583 Salem Road in Quincy, Florida Havana Reggae Fest celebrates Caribbean culture through family-orientated activities, music and dance.

The 12th annual event promises to satisfy. Live music starts at 1:30pm with Ras Keebo and continues with Caribe Groove, Root Sea, Army Gideon, Rob Brown and White Abbot. Bring your lawn chairs and the whole family to enjoy the sights, sounds and the good vibes! Food vendors will be onsite.

VIP package is $70, regular admission is $20. Kids 12 and under $10. Children under 5 are free. Visit our website to purchase tickets. No coolers please. Dogs permitted if on a leash. www.havanareggaefest.com . Music starts at 1:30pm and runs till 8:45pm.

The 5F Farm Event Center is located on 45 acres of pristine farmland in Havana, Florida. The 5F Farm Event Center is an ideal venue for wholesome, family-oriented events, including picnics, weddings, concerts and sporting events.

