Highs will reach middle 80s

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got another dry and quiet morning on the Gulf Coast to start our Tuesday. One thing that will be changing today is that our sky will have an increase in cloud coverage.

Clouds are tracking east into our area and we’ll see a partly cloudy sky this morning, and that will possibly go mostly cloudy this afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 80s again and we’ll see mid to upper 80s each day this week.

A front arrives at the end of the week and this will push through in dry fashion, so no rain will appear even though we could use some. The weekend will be sunny and cooler with highs dropping back to the low 80s with mornings down to the low 50s.

