Holiday Spending Tips with Navigator Credit Union

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It may seem early to prepare for the holidays. However, many Americans are getting a head start on holiday shopping while facing higher prices for groceries and other necessities. Navigator Credit Union has some ways you can make this upcoming season merry without putting a squeeze on your wallet.

Make a plan

Have an idea of what you want to buy and how much you can afford to spend. Take the time to make a list of everyone you want to buy for, note two to three ideas for each person and set a price limit. Be sure to account for any secret Santa and holiday gift exchanges as well. Keep the list handy and check off the names as you purchase the gifts.

Stack rewards with discounts

Reward stacking is combining several shopping rewards programs to maximize the discounts, points and cash back you receive on a purchase. This could mean buying a gift using a credit card that allows you to earn cash back plus using a discount browser extension as well as a store coupon. You may want to use the Navigator Platinum Rewards card for your seasonal purchases, and if you do you’ll earn one uChoose® Rewards point for every dollar spent. You can redeem the points for thousands of items – including cash back. There’s also no annual fee, no balance transfer fees and no cash advance fees. Learn more at navigatorcu.org/your-card.

Think outside the box

Right now, retail inventories are full of items that had been hard to find during the pandemic due to supply chain issues. Although furniture and home décor aren’t typical holiday gifts, the longer those types of sales are slow to rebound, the steeper the discounts may become as the year goes on.

Give gift cards

If you’re a chronic over spender or are worried about your usual gifts costing way more than you’re expecting, consider gift cards. Gift cards allow you to avoid high inflation on goods and services. A big plus - you’ll know exactly how much you spent at the end of the season.

Try conscious gifting

Instead of loading up multiple gifts per person, consider embracing conscious gift giving. The practice focuses on meaningful spending that fulfills a purpose in someone’s life, such as a unique secondhand item or a family portrait.

About Navigator Credit Union

Navigator Credit Union has been guiding the Gulf Coast since 1939. Navigator is a not-for-profit credit union, here for Members, not Wall Street investors. That means the Credit Union can provide a full range of financial products and services, with better rates, fewer fees and more flexibility than most banks, including free checking, home loans, auto loans and credit cards. Navigator has 12 full-service Branches from Gulfport, Miss., to Daphne, Ala., and is committed to providing the strength, stability and financial resources Members need – no matter what happens on life’s journey. Visit navigatorcu.org to learn more or to apply for membership!

Navigator Credit Union

Daphne, Ala. to Gulfport, Miss

navigatorcu.org

800-344-3281

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.