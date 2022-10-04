Investigation underway after deadly weekend shooting at Florida ballpark

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fl. (WALA) - One person is dead and another is recovering after shots rang out at Bellview ballpark in Escambia County, Florida Saturday evening.

This happened while kids were playing football just feet away. Latonya Andress spoke to FOX10 and told us that her son played at that field for years.

“I really prey that they find the person who did it because they’re too brave in the open where there’s innocent kids and people that don’t have nothing to do with nothing. They put so many lives in jeopardy. We definitely in Pensacola need them off of the streets,” Andress said.

At least 15 rounds were fired according to Sheriff Chip Simmons. He said the shooting happened after an altercation involving over 6 people.

At least two of those people returned to the park with masks and opened fire.

“This was a very joyous day. A perfect weather day. Until some idiots decided to jump a fence, come up there and start an altercation, and obviously exchange gunfire with a number of people,” Sheriff Simmons said.

And now Sheriff Simmons is asking for anyone who might’ve seen something to come forward.

“Stop defending these people. Stop defending their actions whether they’re friends of yours, associates of yours, or family members of yours. If you keep your mouth shut, this stuff is going to continue,” Sheriff Simmons said.

If you have any information, call the police. That includes video of before the shooting and the initial fight.

---

