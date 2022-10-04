Joe Jefferson Player presents: The Crucible

The following information was provided by Joe Jefferson Players:

Joe Jefferson Players is excited to bring a classic to our stage- The Crucible.

In the insular, Puritan community of Salem, Massachusetts, a group of young girls are found dancing in the woods, and immediately fall ill. When no earthly cause can be determined, the citizens of Salem suspect that some more sinister force may be at hand. As long-held grudges turn to violent disputes, humiliating secrets are exposed and disseminated, and the line between truth and pretense becomes increasingly blurry, the citizens’ dogged determination to root out evil becomes more dangerous than the evil itself. When the burden of proof is invisible and the crime too terrible to name, everyone becomes a suspect, and no one is safe. Joe Jefferson Players is excited to bring this classic with a twist to our stage just in time for the Halloween season! Our director, Tania Radoslovich, has cast the show with entirely female presenting actors. Having an all-female cast brings a huge and interesting change to a wellknown classic. By stripping away the constructs of gender, Radoslovich hopes to expose other themes and bring them to the forefront. Not only is the cast all female, but the setting of the show is being portrayed in an unknown decade in the future instead of the typical era of the seventeenth century. This spin on Arthur Miller’s classic is sure to bring an interesting perspective to a well-known show.

The Crucible runs October 7-23, 2022, with performances on Fridays/Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on our website at https://joejeffersonplayers.com/buy-tickets/ .

For ticketing questions patrons can call or email our Box Office.

Phone number: 251-471-1534 Email: Boxoffice@joejeffersonplayers.co

