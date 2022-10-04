In the Kitchen with Barnyard Buffet: Pot Roast

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are back in the kitchen with Chef JJ Nelson at Barnyard Buffet. He is cooking up some delicious pot roast.

Recipe:

- Bone in pork shoulder or 5 lb beef roast

- 1/2 cup Worcestershire sauce

- 2 sweet onions

- 1 lb baby carrots

- 1 lb red potatoes

- 2 cups beef broth

- 1 celery stalk

- 2 cups red wine or Dr. Pepper

- Salt & pepper

Sear pork or beef on both sides, then bake low and slow in a dutch oven with fresh vegetables, broth, and seasonings.

You can check out Barnyard Buffet at 1020 Hwy 43 S in Saraland, AL. They are open Monday through Friday for lunch and dinner from 11 AM to 8:30 PM. They are open Saturday and Sunday from 8 AM to 8:00 PM for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

