LeFlore student taken to hospital after assault

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A LeFlore High School student was taken to an area hospital following a fight with another student.

Mobile police confirmed that officers responded to the school at 700 Donald St. LeFlore High School in reference to a disorderly complaint involving two students.

One student was detained, police said.

One student has been transported to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

The investigation is ongoing.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.