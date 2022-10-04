Mobile motorcyclist dies after Sunday crash

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash on U.S. 98 claimed the life of a Mobile man over the weekend.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 55-year-old Nigerial Faust was driving his motorcycle when a car hit him near Semmes early Sunday.

Faust was taken to and area hospital where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

ALEA continues to investigate the crash.

