Mobile motorcyclist dies after Sunday crash

One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.(Source: MGN)
By WALA Staff
Updated: 7 hours ago
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash on U.S. 98 claimed the life of a Mobile man over the weekend.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 55-year-old Nigerial Faust was driving his motorcycle when a car hit him near Semmes early Sunday.

Faust was taken to and area hospital where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

ALEA continues to investigate the crash.

