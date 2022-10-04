Mobile PD: Mother charged with murder after child was shot in back

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 53-year-old mother was arrested and charged with murder today after her 13-year-old son was shot Monday night, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Police said it was at about 10:53 p.m. Monday when officers responded to the 2000 block of Jones Lane after a shooting was reported. The officers discovered the teenager with a gunshot wound to the back.

He was taken to a local hospital where he later died, police said.

During the course of the investigation, the boy’s mother, Glenda Agee, was arrested.

