MPD: Six people arrested after discharging guns, two are victims from Ladd-Peebles shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Neighbors in the Birdville Community describe what sounded like a war zone early Monday morning.

Six young people were arrested for firing guns.

According to Mobile Police, two of those suspects were victims in last year’s Ladd-Peebles stadium shooting.

No one was shot in all that gunfire overnight from Monday.

One little girl describes the chaotic scene.

“I woke up in the middle of the night and I heard gunshots, three or four, so I woke up,” she said.

MPD got the call around 3:40 Monday morning of shots fired on Linnet Drive.

When officers arrived they noticed a car speeding off.

Investigators say the driver refused to stop and after a short pursuit, the car was pulled over on Delta Street.

MPD arrested Derrick Parker,20, Jakobe Morgan,19, Christopher Dunn,18, Terrell Lina,18, Patrick Carlon,18, and a male juvenile.

All were charged with discharging a firearm. Parker also charged with attempting to allude.

FOX 10 viewers may recognize two of the people arrested, they were both victims of another crime that happened last year.

It was a terrifying night at Ladd-Peebles stadium a year ago this month when a gunman opened fire, injuring five people according to police.

Both Jakobe Morgan and Christopher Dunn were identified as two of those victims.

Dunn was shot once and Morgan was shot five times according to their mothers.

Mobile Police have not commented if last year’s shooting has any connection to what happened Monday morning.

Dunn’s mother Brenda Rogers says the two crimes are not related.

“Absolutely not, not at all. Has nothing to do with Ladd Stadium shooting,” Rogers emphasized. “Christopher was just at the wrong place with the wrong crowd, that’s just it, nothing else nothing more. 3:00 in the morning was definitely the wrong place. He should’ve been at home.”

Hezekiah Belfon is accused of the Ladd shooting.

Belfon is still locked up in Metro jail charged with 5 counts of attempted murder.

