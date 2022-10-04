Pensacola Lighthouse and Maritime Museum hosting 2nd Annual Lighthouse Luau

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Pensacola Lighthouse and Maritime Museum is hosting their 2nd Annual Lighthouse Luau.

A Tiki-themed fundraiser that will support our mission of “Preserving the past to Enlighten our Future.” The event will include a catered dinner, desserts, drinks, live music, games & activities, and a fundraising auction.

· Date: Saturday, October 22

· Time: 5:00 – 9:00pm

Pensacola Lighthouse & Maritime Museum

· 2081 Radford Boulevard, Pensacola FL, 32508

o We are located aboard Naval Air Station Pensacola – guests can visit our website to learn about current access restrictions. · 850-393-1561, info@pensacolalighthouse.org

· www.pensacolalighthouse.org

Due to current access restrictions aboard NAS Pensacola, civilians cannot access the Lighthouse on their own. For civilians seeking access, please visit our website or call for information. Any civilian guest with tickets to the Lighthouse Luau (or any other tours) will be escorted onto the military base with our shuttle bus.

