UPDATE: Missing 9-year-old Pensacola girl found safe

Riley Gobel
Riley Gobel(PPD)
By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
UPDATE: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:49 PM: 9-year-old Riley Gobel has been found safe

Original Story: MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Pensacola Police department is searching for missing 9-year-old Riley Gobel who has been missing from Northwood Apartments since about 6:30 p.m. Monday, October 3

According to PPD Riley is 4 foot 6 inches and weighs 72 pounds. She had on jeans that were rolled up and a blue Baby Yoda shirt.

If you have any information or the location or have seen Riley please contact the Pensacola Police Department.

