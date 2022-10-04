Setback-plagued Ft. Morgan Pier could open as early as mid-October

FT. MORGAN, Ala. (WALA) - There’s light at the end of the tunnel for construction of the new Fort Morgan Pier. The project has been riddled with delays over the last two years, leaving many wondering if it will ever open.

“Once they get it open, it’s going to be a nice fishing pier,” said local fishing guide, Captain Mike Wilson with Bama Slam Inshore Adventures. “It’s going to be an asset to this area, but they need to get the dog gone thing open.”

Wilson said what many have been thinking. From the boat ramp dock, to the jetty rocks, to the adjacent beach, anglers are fishing wherever they can and are frustrated they still have no pier to cast from.

The new Ft. Morgan Pier could be open to the public within days (Hal Scheurich)

“My mother-in-law loves to fish and being eighty-three years old now, she’s not able to do as much fishing,” explained Dean Marlow from Tennessee. “Walking on the sand is hard and the pier is something she talks about every year.”

“It’ a little frustrating because like I said, wherever we go in the ocean, we like to find a pier,” Stacy Smith said.

“I’m having fun anyway, but it would be nicer if that was open,” Stacy’s husband, Billy said, pointing at the unopened pier from his lawn chair on the bank.

Those frustrations will soon give way to smiles and open waters as work on the pier and surrounding area wraps up. Officials with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) said the final inspection is coming up in just days.

“That final inspection has been scheduled for October the fourteenth, so as long as all the required items are complete by October the fourteenth, very quickly after that, we should be able to open it to the general public,” said ADCNR Director of Saltwater Fisheries, Scott Bannon.

Bannon said the original, wooden pier was closed in 2014 because of structural issues. The state secured $2.6 million in funding through Natural Resource Damage Assessment and began a rebuild more than two long years ago. The project has been plagued with setbacks.

“We went through a very lengthy process to have it designed and then have it bid out. The, our timing just didn’t work out as well as we would have thought. It went into COVID. It went into Hurricane Sally. We had so many different weather delays along the way in addition to the material delays that we ran into with COVID,” explained Bannon.

At one point, contractors couldn’t get the steel needed for construction and everything went on hold. Then, the materials came but every contractor working on the project was down because of labor shortages.

If all checks out in mid-October, the pier could be back open to eager fishermen as early as the afternoon of the 14th.

