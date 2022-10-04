Suspect in Pecan Street murder injured when car crashes into house

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A chase that ended with a car crashing into a vacant house helped Mobile police located a murder suspect.

Billy Norwood, 55, was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries Monday after he was located in a vehicle that led officers on a brief pursuit which ended with him striking an abandoned house in the 1300 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.

Norwood, dubbed “Billy the Kid,” was wanted for the shooting death of 51-year-old Eldred Bogan on Pecan Street in August.

Norwood will be transported to Mobile County Metro Jail upon his release from the hospital, police said.

