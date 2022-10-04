University of South Alabama celebrating Homecoming Week

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Homecoming at South Alabama is an annual tradition to celebrate Jaguar pride and spirit! Homecoming week for 2022 is October 10 - 15. The experience features a lineup of events open to the entire Jaguar community. The Homecoming festivities will commence Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium when USA battles against the University of Louisiana Monroe.

The Prowl Homecoming Parade will be taking place on October 15th, beginning at 3:45 PM (2.5 hours before kickoff). Students, faculty, staff, alumni, and the public are invited to the parade featuring the Jaguar Marching Band, cheerleaders, prowlers, football team, and walking student organizations.

You can find a full list of their events here.

Alumni of South Alabama can find reunion events here.

The South Alabama Jags will then play the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks on Saturday, October 15th at 6 PM, at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Tickets start at just $12, and can be purchased here.

