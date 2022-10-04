Youth-Reach Gulf Coast aims to help young men develop character, sense of responsibility

(WALA) - Youth Reach Gulf Coast concentrates on developing character, a sense of responsibility and a strong work ethic. From a Biblical perspective, the staff addresses the central issues that bring a young men to YRGC, such as drug addiction, promiscuity, abandonment and rejection, rage and violence.

But they also offer help with practical skills for daily living as well, such as gardening, home care, GED tutoring, cooking, carpentry and personal hygiene.

FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Jackson Bentley and Billy Berrey to discuss their program.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.