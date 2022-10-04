Advertise With Us
Youth-Reach Gulf Coast aims to help young men develop character, sense of responsibility

By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WALA) - Youth Reach Gulf Coast concentrates on developing character, a sense of responsibility and a strong work ethic. From a Biblical perspective, the staff addresses the central issues that bring a young men to YRGC, such as drug addiction, promiscuity, abandonment and rejection, rage and violence.

But they also offer help with practical skills for daily living as well, such as gardening, home care, GED tutoring, cooking, carpentry and personal hygiene.

FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Jackson Bentley and Billy Berrey to discuss their program.

