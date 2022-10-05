3 in custody after high-speed chase

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Three people are in custody after a high-speed chase in Mobile County Tuesday night.

The chase began near Dauphin Island Parkway and Interstate 10 with speeds reaching near 100 mph before the pursuit ended in a crash near U.S. 45 and Spice Pond Road.

FOX10 NEWS was told no life-threatening injuries were reported. We are working to get more information and will have updates as new information comes available.

