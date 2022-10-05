Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

3 in custody after high-speed chase

By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Three people are in custody after a high-speed chase in Mobile County Tuesday night.

The chase began near Dauphin Island Parkway and Interstate 10 with speeds reaching near 100 mph before the pursuit ended in a crash near U.S. 45 and Spice Pond Road.

FOX10 NEWS was told no life-threatening injuries were reported. We are working to get more information and will have updates as new information comes available.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

43-year-old man arrested on child porn charges after raid on home
43-year-old man arrested on child porn charges after raid on home
Former Citronelle pastor back behind bars on child sex abuse charges
Former Citronelle pastor back behind bars on child sex abuse charges
Man found guilty in 2020 death of Theodore High School student
Man found guilty in 2020 death of Theodore High School student
Daphne PD posted a warning on Facebook along with a guide on what parents should look for
Law enforcement concerned about vaping in Daphne schools