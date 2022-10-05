Advertise With Us
43-year-old man arrested on child porn charges after raid on Pensacola home

By WALA Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - State police in Florida raided the home of multiple sex offenders Tuesday morning and said they found several images of child sexual abuse.

Authorities arrested 43-year-old Gary Alan Grimm of Pensacola, who is facing a slew charges, including promoting the sexual performance of a child and possession of child sexual abuse material.

Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement started the online investigation last month.

Officials said charges are pending against the other sex offenders living at the home on Old Spanish Trail Road.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, and Homeland Security Investigations assisted FDLE with executing the search warrant.

Grimm was booked into the Escambia County Jail and ordered held without bond pending first appearance.

