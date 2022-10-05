The 4th Annual Grilled Cheese Meltdown is coming up! This is largest and main fundraiser of the year for the Urban Emporium. The Urban Emporium is a non-profit retail incubator dedicated to the revitalization of retail in downtown Mobile. This grilled cheese competition has two categories which are restaurant and non-restaurant and three chances to win. There will be one restaurant and non-restaurant winner and a judge’s choice award!

Location: Cathedral Square

Date: October 6th 2022

Time: 5:00-7:30

Website: http://www.urbanemporiummobile.com/

