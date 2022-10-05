Advertise With Us
Crews begin tearing down Hollywood Theaters in McGowin Park

By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Demolition is underway at the Hollywood Theaters at McGowin Park.

Wrecking crews starting to tear down one side of the building Tuesday.

Topgolf is set to take its place. Developers hope to start constructing the two-story building starting in December, with an opening date set for late 2023.

