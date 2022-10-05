Daphne childhood cancer survivor creates “Kindness Club” to fight bullying

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Daphne high school student is spreading kindness in her community. After facing many obstacles including childhood cancer, Emma Perkins started the “Kindness Club” to promote positivity at Daphne Middle School.

Perkins was diagnosed with leukemia before she was 3 years old.. After ringing the bell at the Women and Children’s Hospital, her treatments were over- but there was a long road ahead.

Perkins had to undergo several facial reconstruction surgeries. She says bullying led to some rough days but she figured out a way to fight back- with kindness.

“I started [the club] because I was personally being bullied a lot and I didn’t like it and I knew that other kids were gonna be experiencing the same thing and it can be pretty tough when you’re trying to figure things out as you’re growing up and maturing,” explained Perkins.

In 7th grade, Perkins asked her social studies teacher, Tiffany Holt, to sponsor the “Kindness Club.” Holt says it was a “no-brainer.”

“She took it and ran with it and came up with a logo and invited kids to come, and they made posters and did really sweet things for the students,” said Holt.

Perkins designed her own logo with her favorite phrase, “Make it Happy”, in mind. She says it’s always a choice to choose to be kind and she wanted her logo to reflect that.

Although Perkins is no longer at Daphne Middle School, her impact is obvious.

“I was on the bus, and I was getting off and there was a kid that was talking about it, and I stopped and I was like, ‘what?’ and he was like ‘yeah, me and a lot of my friends are in this club’ and I told him I was the person that made it and he thought that was really cool,” Perkins stated.

Outside of “Kindness Club”, Perkins has a variety of hobbies. In fact, she barrel-races and takes care of horses. Her father, Michael Dumas, says Perkins is truly a “horse whisperer” and has a way with them. Dumas says Perkins cares for horses that are aggressive

Meanwhile, Daphne Middle School students are furthering Perkins’s legacy.

“We’re also known as pearls. It stands for Positive-Encouraging-Achieving-Responsible-Loyal-Successful,” said Daesia Lee, President of the “Kindness Club”.

“In middle school, that’s the hardest time so kindness is really what you need,” added Khira Barnes, Vice President of the “Kindness Club.”

Perkins says plans could be in the works for a kindness club at Daphne High School and that’ll she’ll keep us posted.

---

