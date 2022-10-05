Advertise With Us
Former Mobile cop found guilty of sexual extortion

By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A jury took just 12 minutes to find a former Mobile police officer guilty on two counts of sexual extortion.

Prosecutors accused Jamorris Cage of driving up on a couple having sex in Tricentennial Park last year and then coercing them into performing sex acts while he watched.

Sentencing for Cage is scheduled for November.

