Former Mobile cop found guilty of sexual extortion

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A jury took just 12 minutes to find a former Mobile police officer guilty on two counts of sexual extortion.

Prosecutors accused Jamorris Cage of driving up on a couple having sex in Tricentennial Park last year and then coercing them into performing sex acts while he watched.

Sentencing for Cage is scheduled for November.

