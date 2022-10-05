Governor’s Job Fair happening at Mobile Civic Center

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you are looking for a job, we may be able to help find you one.

FOX10 is teaming up with the Alabama Department of Labor and the Governor’s Office for a big job fair in Mobile today.

Today’s event is open open to everyone, but it is focused on connecting people with special needs to jobs. We’re told there will be a variety of employers on site for the job fair.

Those include the Alabama Department of Corrections, the Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services, Infirmary Health systems, AltaPointe Health, Goodwill Gulf Coast, The Learning Tree, Austal U.S.A., Airbus, Owa Parks and Resort and even FOX10 News, just to name a few.

The job fair is from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Mobile Civic Center.

The Department of Rehabilitation Services is providing rides to the job fair, and Wave Transit will also waive public transportation costs for those attending the event.

