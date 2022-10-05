Gulf Coast Spotlight: Oktoberfest at Village Park

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The folks at Village Park in Daphne are inviting you to come on out and support this growing community with a fun-filled Oktoberfest at the park on Friday, October 21st.

Gulf Coast Rangers/Union 10 Director of Soccer Gerardo Flores joined us on FOX10 Midday to tell us all about the event. Make plans to be a part of this fun night.

They provided all the details below:

Join us as we host an event to celebrate our progress and cheers to our future. Oktoberfest at The Park will be an event where you can eat, drink and have a great time!

Village Park is gaining more and more attention each year, but we have more to do! As you may know, Village Park is our very own soccer facility. A project we’ve been working on for over 5 years but dreaming about for much longer. We have found inspiration in many places around the world and we hope to transplant a little piece of those soccer cultures right here at home. We see ourselves having a clubhouse, pub/cafe, changing rooms, indoor training space and more.

If you know a little about Village Park then you’ll know that we’ve started with some of these endeavors, but like anything, it takes time and funds to make these dreams a reality.

Fri, October 21, 2022, 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Trione Park Access Road Trione Park Access Road Daphne, AL 36526

Want to join us in making a difference? We’re in need today, more than ever, of community, outdoor activity and social time with our friends and neighbors. We have been working on Village Park for nearly 5 years. Our goal is to simply be the community’s park, where the locals can go for a walk through our trails, kids can play and explore for hours, and where anyone can take part in the beautiful game of soccer or other activities to get us moving.

Village Park is inspired by the many community parks that you may find around the world. A soccer facility for players to develop from our local soccer club, but also a place where anyone can find home.

The Eastern Shore is growing fast and we’re eager to grow with it. The funds raised will go directly to the continued developments at Village Park. Allowing us to build, expand and provide the best experience to our local families and those visiting for a weekend. Join us in making an impact. As we all know, it takes a village.

---

