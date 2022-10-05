Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Halloween Treats: Spooky Cupcakes

By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -We are making Spooky Cupcakes for Halloween.

Spooky Cupcakes

1 box of Pillsbury Funfetti Halloween Cake Mix

1 cup water

1/3 Vegetable Oil

3 large eggs

Frosting

Halloween Sprinkles

Step 1

Heat oven to 350°F. Line cupcake pan with baking cups. Prepare cake according to package directions using water, oil and eggs. Place about 1 2/3 cups batter into a small bowl. Do not tint. Tint remaining batter (about 3 1/3 cups) orange with 1/2 teaspoon yellow and 10 drops red food coloring.

Step 2

Using separate spoons for each batter, fill each baking cup with a scant 2 tablespoons each of orange, plain and orange batters. Do not stir batters together. Bake 18 to 22 minutes or until toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool completely.

Step 3

Frost cupcakes and decorate with candy bits.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Protect Your Hearing: 4 tips to help your ear health
Protect Your Hearing: 4 tips to help your ear health
Pascagoula Run Paddle Battle coming to Pascagoula River
Pascagoula Run Paddle Battle coming to Pascagoula River
4th Annual Grilled Cheese Meltdown
4th Annual Grilled Cheese Meltdown
Spirit of Halloween helping sick and injured children
Healthy Living with USA Health: Spirit of Halloween helping sick and injured children