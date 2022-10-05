Halloween Treats: Spooky Cupcakes

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -We are making Spooky Cupcakes for Halloween.

Spooky Cupcakes

1 box of Pillsbury Funfetti Halloween Cake Mix

1 cup water

1/3 Vegetable Oil

3 large eggs

Frosting

Halloween Sprinkles

Step 1

Heat oven to 350°F. Line cupcake pan with baking cups. Prepare cake according to package directions using water, oil and eggs. Place about 1 2/3 cups batter into a small bowl. Do not tint. Tint remaining batter (about 3 1/3 cups) orange with 1/2 teaspoon yellow and 10 drops red food coloring.

Step 2

Using separate spoons for each batter, fill each baking cup with a scant 2 tablespoons each of orange, plain and orange batters. Do not stir batters together. Bake 18 to 22 minutes or until toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool completely.

Step 3

Frost cupcakes and decorate with candy bits.

