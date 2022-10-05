Advertise With Us
Healthy Living with USA Health: Spirit of Halloween helping sick and injured children

By Joe Emer
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In this Healthy Living with USA Health, Child Life Specialist Brenda Maddox joined us on Studio10 to discuss how Spirit of Halloween stores positively impact our community.

She details how they help the Mapp Child & Family Life program at USA Health Children’s and Women’s Hospital. It’s all part of Spirit of Halloween’s effort to support sick and injured children.

https://www.usahealthsystem.com/locations/childrens-womens-hospital

https://stores.spirithalloween.com/al/mobile/halloween-store-60264.html?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=google&utm_campaign=local_listing&utm_inex=e

