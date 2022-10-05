Healthy Living with USA Health: Spirit of Halloween helping sick and injured children

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In this Healthy Living with USA Health, Child Life Specialist Brenda Maddox joined us on Studio10 to discuss how Spirit of Halloween stores positively impact our community.

She details how they help the Mapp Child & Family Life program at USA Health Children’s and Women’s Hospital. It’s all part of Spirit of Halloween’s effort to support sick and injured children.

https://www.usahealthsystem.com/locations/childrens-womens-hospital

https://stores.spirithalloween.com/al/mobile/halloween-store-60264.html?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=google&utm_campaign=local_listing&utm_inex=e

