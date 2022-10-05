The Highway Outlaws Truck Show & ‘Big Rig Drags’ is coming to Mobile Dragway October 7, 8 & 9, 2022.

Friday, starting at noon, is an all-day truck show, meet & greet and live music. Saturday & Sunday, starting at 10:00am, is an all-day truck show, meet & greet, big rig drags and jet car show.

Mobile Dragway is located at 7800 Park Blvd., Irvington, Alabama.

For more information, visit mobiledragway.com.

