Impact 100 Baldwin County offers women chance to make difference in community

(WALA) - Impact 100 Baldwin County is a community of women seeking to transform lives in Baldwin County by awarding high-impact, transformational grants to area nonprofits.

Impact 100 provides an opportunity for women to make an incredible difference in their community and have fun while doing it.

The organization, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary in Baldwin County, provides an opportunity for women to make a difference in their community and have fun while doing it.

According to the organization, 100% of every member contribution goes directly into the grant pool.

After this year’s Evening of Impact, the group will have awarded 53 grants totaling over $5 million.

Aeana Carpenter and Bailey Stitt sat down with FOX10′s Lenise Ligon to talk more about their program

---

