Irvington man charged with murder denies allegations of M&M Food Mart shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An Irvington man charged with murder in the shooting death of another man at the M&M Food Mart in Theodore denied on Wednesday that he was the shooter.

Cpl. Katrina Frazier, a Mobile police spokeswoman, said a beef between 19-year-old Anthony Malek Alston and 27-year-old Jarmarcus Lewis turned deadly on Sept. 24 at the convenience store on U.S. 90. But it sill is not clear what the disagreement was about.

“Apparently there was a dispute between the two,” she said. “And Mr. Alston decided to settle it. And it caused someone to die as a result.”

Alston denied responsibility has police led him to a patrol vehicle to take him to jail on Wednesday.

“I don’t know what happened. … I didn’t kill nobody,” he said.

FOX10 News told Alston that police allege that he had a dispute with the victim.

“I don’t even know what that means,” he said.

Asked why police would say that he fired the fatal shot, Alston said, “Look at me. I’m black.”

Investigators had been looking for Alston until late Tuesday, when he turned himself in.

“Thanks to the help of the media,” Frazier said. “You all were able to push out his photo on the media. He, obviously, saw it and he did the right thing and turned himself in.”

