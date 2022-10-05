Law enforcement concerned about vaping in Daphne schools

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - The Daphne Police Department is sending a warning to parents concerning vaping.

They put that warning on Facebook Tuesday afternoon. And the Daphne Police Department is not just concerned with vapes containing nicotine, but they’re also seeing a growing trend of vapes containing THC.

They also posted a guide telling parents what to look out for.

Police say that their school resource officers are catching more and more students with vapes containing THC. The main psychoactive found in marijuana. They’re still concerned about nicotine vapes as well.

It was a big topic of discussion for SRO’s during a conference back in June in Baldwin county. And it’s not just an Alabama problem.

because it would be really nice to have it because right now, we don’t have a way to prosecute them.”

And the numbers back it up. According to a report from Columbia university… between 20-17 and 20-19 -vaping surged from seven to 17 percent.

In that same time period, marijuana use increased from three to nearly ten percent. The CDC says that both THC and nicotine can have more negative impacts on children than adults.

