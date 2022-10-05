Local school systems invest in Narcan in case of possible fentanyl exposures

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Last week’s incident at Chickasaw High School where a student was originally believed to have suffered a possible fentanyl overdose hit home for Superintendent David Wofford.

“It’s incredibly scary to get a phone call like that. No matter where you’re at or what you’re doing it just stops you in your tracks,” said Superintendent David Wofford.

Fortunately, doctors determined it wasn’t fentanyl, but instead a different type of medical emergency. Even before last week’s incident, the Chickasaw City School System ordered Narcan to keep on campus at the middle and high school. They’ll also train staff members in each school on how to use it.

“Our nurses and our counselors will probably be the ones to be trained first,” said Wofford.

The training, led by lead nurse Vicki Wren, will also include how to recognize the signs of a possible overdose.

“They would be unresponsive,” said Wren. “Their breathing may be slow or shallow. Blue lips, blue fingernails.

It’s a similar setup to the Baldwin County school system which has had Narcan at their high schools since 2019 before expanding it to the middle schools last year.

“We’re not under the impression that middle school students don’t every now and then partake in something they shouldn’t especially an opioid,” said Health Services Coordinator Ashley Barnhill. “So we wanted to make sure we had it for them as well.”

Along with some school resource officers each school has a medical emergency response team that is trained on when and how to use Narcan.

“It depends on the size of the school but we could have anywhere from ten teachers for a smaller school and thirty teachers for a larger school,” added Barnhill.

Both school systems are using the Narcan nasal spray which is a fast-acting method to reverse an opioid overdose. In a situation where seconds matter, having it on hand could make all the difference while they wait for paramedics.

“The faster we can respond and get the Narcan in their system the better chances there are they’re not going to have respiratory distress,” said Barnhill.

The Mobile County Public School System says they also have Narcan at all of their high schools, and they’re working on expanding it to the middle schools.

