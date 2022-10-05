Man found guilty in 2020 crash that killed Theodore High School student

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After two long years a verdict was reached in the death of 18-year-old Devinee Rooney.

She was killed in a multi-car crash in 2020 days before her high school graduation.

Late Tuesday afternoon, a jury convicted Yaderik Madera-Morales of criminally negligent homicide.

According to Assistant District Attorney Louis Walker this wasn’t the verdict Rooney’s family was wanting to hear.

Walker says they were advocating for the manslaughter charge that Madera was initially indicted with.

But they respect the jury’s verdict.

Tears came from two families Tuesday as that verdict was read.

Walker says this was a disappointing outcome for the family.

“Obviously our contention was that he was aware of the risks, based on his conduct but ultimately the jury has to decide difficult cases and that was the resolution the verdict they came to,” Walker said.

According to ALEA investigators, it was Madera’s car that slammed head-on into the car driven by Rooney.

Both Madera’s mother and sister were in the courtroom during that verdict.

They say they’ve all been hurting for the last two years.

“Condolences to her family though you know,” Jetzalis Tirato, the defendant’s sister said. “They didn’t deserve what happened. I don’t think anybody deserves that, to lose their daughter.”

His mother, Yadzia Morales, also expressed how sorry her son feels about what happened.

“He is very sorry. This was an accident,” Yadzia said. “It hurt everybody but it was just an accident and you could see him in there crying as they were talking about what was going on.”

Madera’s sentencing will be on November 16.

He faces a maximum of ten years, although he’ll likely receive much less.

