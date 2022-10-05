Mobile family pleading for answers after nightclub shooting, man remains hospitalized

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A family looking for answers after their loved one was shot multiple times inside a Mobile nightclub.

31-year-old Derrick Chavers remains in the ICU. He was shot two weeks ago at the “Bank Nightlife” Club off Azalea Road.

No suspect has been named.

“We don’t understand why this happened? We are tired of the senseless violence here in Mobile,” his aunt said.

His family gathered outside MPD Headquarters Tuesday afternoon, hoping to get some answers.

MPD says multiple shots were fired inside the club, Chavers rushed to the hospital after being hit.

His family says he’s still at University Hospital, fighting.

“My nephew Day Day, we call him Day Day, he’s in intensive care and he’s fighting for his life,” his aunt said.

Mobile Police have not released any information on the shooter, or any persons of interest.

Chaver’s father says he doesn’t want his son’s case to be forgotten.

“What we’re doing today is just trying to keep this case moving and not let it go cold,” his father said. “Because somebody needs to be accountable for this.”

The family is pleading for the person responsible to come forward.

“We definitely want this person, the shooter, and whoever is connected with him to turn themselves in and face what they did...what they did was wrong,” his aunt said.

FOX 10 News reached out to MPD, but was told there’s nothing new to share and the investigation continues.

