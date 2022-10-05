Mobile PD investigates after body found along Navco Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police officers set up crime scene tape this morning around an area along Navco Road near Morningside Drive, where a body was found.

A number of police vehicles and officers were on the scene during the 8 o’clock hour. This is a developing story, and FOX10 News is reaching out to authorities for additional information.

---

