Mobile PD investigates after body found along Navco Road

Mobile police officers set up crime scene tape Wednesday morning around an area near Navco Road...
Mobile police officers set up crime scene tape Wednesday morning around an area near Navco Road and Morningside Drive.(David Rencher, FOX10 News)
By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police officers set up crime scene tape this morning around an area along Navco Road near Morningside Drive, where a body was found.

A number of police vehicles and officers were on the scene during the 8 o’clock hour. This is a developing story, and FOX10 News is reaching out to authorities for additional information.

