MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got more dry weather ahead on the Gulf Coast with no rain on the horizon anytime soon. Temperatures are starting off in the upper 50s as of 5 a.m. We’ll climb into the mid 80s this afternoon with a partly cloudy sky.

We’ll see highs in the mid to upper 80s today through Friday. A front pushes through Friday night to knock the temps down for the weekend, but this will do so in dry fashion. If you have outdoor plans this weekend, it will be phenomenal! The sky will be mostly sunny with highs around 80 degrees both days and mornings in the low 50s for both Sunday and Monday. For some of you it’s a three-day weekend due to Columbus Day on Monday.

---

