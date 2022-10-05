Pascagoula Run Paddle Battle coming to Pascagoula River

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Grab your paddle and get ready for the Pascagoula Run Paddle Battle.

Pascagoula Run Paddle Battle is a 11.5 mile paddle down the beautiful Pascagoula River. For those competitive in nature, awards are up for grabs in a variety of paddle craft categories (i.e. kayak, canoe, stand up paddleboard). Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 8 am. Race starts at Little River Marina and ends at the La-Pointe Krebs launch and museum in Pascagoula. Fully supported with shuttles for participants, safety boats on the water, and two designated bail out points.

Race registration site- https://runsignup.com/Pascagoularun

City of Pascagoula- Pascagoula, MS www.cityofpascagoula.com

Jackson County Recreation Department- Vancleave, MS www.co.jackson.ms.us

Pascagoula Paradise Paddlers- Pascagoula, MS

