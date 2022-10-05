Protect Your Hearing: 4 tips to help your ear health

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A recent survey found that less than a quarter (22%) of Americans take precautions to protect their hearing, and 81% of Americans don’t get their hearing checked annually. Board Certified Audiologist, Dr. Shelley Borgia, joined us today to discuss this important topic.

Ear-related issues are common, 50 million Americans suffer from some sort of tinnitus, a condition that manifests as a ringing sound and is often accompanied with hearing loss. Though it is more common among older adults, medical experts are seeing an uptick in younger patients, likely as a result of factors including increased exposure to loud environments and earbud use.

She discussed factors that may lead to the development of conditions like hearing loss and tinnitus and share effective ways to mitigate the symptoms, which often increase during the colder months.

About Dr. Shelley Borgia: As the founder of NYC Hearing Associates, PLLC, Dr. Shelley Borgia, Au.D., CCC-A, FAAA, specializes in treating patients living with tinnitus, or inner ear ringing. She has spent her nearly two-decade career working with patients throughout the U.S. and abroad, consulting with organizations and venues like NBC, Madison Square Garden, Broadway, and Jones Beach, and specializes in auditory support for professional artists from the entertainment and music industries.

Dr. Borgia is recognized among industry peers and is a fellow of the American Academy of Audiology and the Academy of Doctors of Audiology.

These interviews and information were provided by Lipo-Flavonoid.

