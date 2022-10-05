Upcoming events with Bienville Bites Food Tour

Bienville Bites Food Tour is kicking off a fun fall season. Chris Andrews joined Joe and Jennifer on Studio10 with the details. The ‘Bites and Frites’ tour happen son Thursday’s at 5:30 p.m. and Saturday’s at 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. ‘Boo Brunch’ takes place on Saturday’s at 10 a.m. and their Haunted Scavenger Hunts is on Saturday’s and Sunday’s.

You can also learn more about dining and food in Mobile with the Port City Plate Podcast hosted by Chris.

For more information on the tours, visit this link.

You can also join the Port City Plate Facebook group and listen to the podcast on iTunes, Spotify, and other streaming services. New episodes drop every Tuesday.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.