17-year-old African leopard Katrina dies, Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo says

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Katrina, a 17-year-old African leopard, has died, the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo announced Thursday.

According to zoo officials, the leopard had been under the care of veterinarian Dr. Adam Langston and passed away due to health issues.

Katrina was gifted to the zoo during the Animal Planet series “The Little Zoo that Could” as a symbol of hope after the zoo was forced to evacuate during 2005′s Hurricane Katrina.

