Baldwin County man arrested following January drug overdose involving fentanyl

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - A Baldwin County man is facing a reckless manslaughter charge stemming from a fentanyl overdose at the beginning of the year.

32-year-old Jourdan Solis appeared in court Wednesday for a bond hearing. Solis has been booked more than a dozen times since 2015 for various drug charges.

Investigators say Solis provided the drugs that killed a Foley woman in January. According to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, “Investigators with the Baldwin County Drug Task Force began an undercover operation to target Solis as a source of supply for Fentanyl and Methamphetamine in the county.”

Solis had just been released from jail following an arrest back in August where he was charged with trafficking illegal drugs. Officers said they found meth, heroin, and fentanyl.

“When they went to arrest him based on this manslaughter warrant, they found him to be in possession of more fentanyl, as well as a 22 rifle,” prosecutors revealed in court.

When questioned about the drugs found in his latest arrest, Solis had this explanation.

“The fentanyl that they found. It was on a spoon. I just got out of jail. I mean, it wasn’t like I had possession of it,” Solis said.

The prosecution didn’t hold back when explaining why they think he should stay behind bars on this charge.

“He clearly has no respect for any conditions that have been placed on him. He has no respect for the law whatsoever. You just went over the four conditions of bond, and he continues to violate two of them repeatedly. He fails to appear in court to court. He has a history of that. And he continues to get into trouble and get arrested. And so, I don’t think he’s due to be granted any bond,” prosecutors said.

The judge did give Solis a bond. But it’s a 100-thousand dollars. Cash only.

