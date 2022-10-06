Baldwin County still under high risk of forest fires

WHITE HOUSE FORK, Ala. (WALA) - It’s been nearly a month since most parts of Baldwin County got any significant rainfall. That, coupled with low humidity prompted NOAA to post red flag warnings just over a week ago. While conditions have improved since then, there is still cause for concern.

“You got the burn ban on where you can’t burn nothing, so we got stuff piled up now, waiting to be burned,” said Lucy “Pie” Hollings. “As soon as we get the OK, we’re going to burn. You have to always get at people about not burning.”

There are plenty of reminders in the area. The Alabama State Forestry Office on Highway 225 has a warning sign up, showing a high risk of fire. Captain Bill Jackson with the White House Fork Volunteer Fire Department said no recent brush fires have been reported in his area but he’s on constant alert.

Baldwin County remains under a "high" risk of wildfires with dry and windy conditions (Hal Scheurich)

“We’ve still got winds primarily out of the north…really dry winds, running about ten to twelve knots right now based on the way the flags are going. One of the things we’re concerned about is that the relative humidity drops below twenty five percent and we have sustained winds over fifteen knots,” Jackson explained.

That would trigger another NOAA red flag warning. As it stands now, the area is just under the annual ADEM burn ban which runs through the end of October. The only exceptions are for ceremonial fires or warming food. Jackson said even though the warnings are posted, nature’s signs should be enough for folks to take heed.

“If you walk across the lawn right now, you’ll hear the grass crunching under your feet and that’s usually a good indicator it’s not a good idea to burn,” Jackson said.

Capt. Jackson explained that tropical weather often gives us a good soaking at some point during the season which lessens the risk of brush fires. That’s not been the case so far this year.

---

